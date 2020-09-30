705-322-2249
Listen to and believe the Covid 19 experts
Dear Editor Sadly one of the most significant side effects of social media is the introduction of inaccurate, incorrect, misleading and totally wrong information. A...
Ruth Ann Caston 705-527-5274 Happy birthday wishes go out to Matthew Webb, Tyler Griffith, Grace Mertz, Anissa Webb, Marg Irvine, Kylie Marshall, Peter Wilson, Michael...
by Dennis Gannon If you passed by the Community Centre this past weekend or any of the Township properties where our National Flag flies, you...
Governments Help Ontario Farmers Bring High-Quality Products to Market Four local farmers are receiving a boost from the Government of Canada and the Government of...