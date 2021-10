Royal Canadian Legion Branch 262 Elmvale

Receives Thoughtful Donation

A cheque for $500.00 to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 262 Elmvale by the Elmvale District Horticultural Society, now known as Elmvale District Garden Enthusiasts (EDGE). EDGE has been meeting at the Legion for many years and appreciate the support that the legion has given to them. This presentation was a way of saying thank you.