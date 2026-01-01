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Anten Mills News – By Dennis Gannon
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You likely don’t know it but there is a significant amount of new home construction going on in the village....
Penetanguishene Library
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Kids Programs this summer; Parents/Guardians must remain in the building for the duration of the program. Please visit the website/social...
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Building a Life – by Annie Warner Donnelly
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Building a Life for All Seasons – Written by Annie Warner Donnelly Hello Everyone. No matter when or where we’re born,...
Joanne Nijhuis MSc, RD
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GRANITA – AN ICY ITALIAN SUMMER TREAT Granita is a Sicilian specialty that has been enjoyed as a refreshing frozen...
A Township Held Hostage by a Boundary Adjustment?
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A Township Held Hostage by a Boundary Adjustment? By Kari Belcourt, Editor – North Simcoe Springwater News Springwater Township’s battle...
Springwater Library
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Library Board Applications Now Open Join our Library Board! Help us deliver great library services...
Penetanguishene Library
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Kids Programs this summer; Parents/Guardians must remain in the building for the duration of the...
One Time Events
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Wyevale United Church is having a Music Jam Night May 22 starting at 7 pm....
Ongoing Events
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MONDAY Elmvale Seniors Drop In Elmvale Library Lower Level 10 am – 12 noon Call...
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About Us
Welcome to our site!
To you the advertiser, we will strive to deliver high quality standards to ensure your clients can reach out to you. We all need to come together to “Shop Local”. We welcome your feedback and articles to ensure your voice is heard in the community.More About Us
- A Township Held Hostage by a Boundary Adjustment? — Our in-depth look at Springwater’s Barrie boundary dispute, the $416,288.90 in professional costs, Strong Mayor Powers and the questions surrounding who authorized legal work and expenditures.
- When the Province Takes the Decision Out of Municipal Hands — A look back at how the Barrie boundary dispute unfolded and how provincial legislation ultimately transferred approximately 1,673 hectares from Springwater and Oro-Medonte to Barrie.
- Public Money, Public Answers — Breaking down where the $416,288.90 went and examining the outstanding questions surrounding authorization, governance and value for taxpayers.
- Springwater News All-Candidates Meeting — Join us September 24 at Snow Valley Ski Resort for an opportunity to hear directly from Springwater municipal candidates. Residents can submit questions in advance.
- Midland Waterfront Festival — Relive the inaugural Georgian Bay Waterfront Festival, featuring antique boats, tugboat tours, live music, murals, food and community activities along Midland’s waterfront.
- Summer Eating in North Simcoe — From fries and fish and chips to burgers, poutine, ice cream and street food, discover some of the local food stops making summer delicious.
- Pirates Take Over Nancy Island — “Awaken the Isle” brings a day of pirate-themed history, activities, demonstrations and entertainment to Wasaga Beach on August 15.
- Huronia Community Foundation Welcomes Jessica Klug — Jessica Klug has been named the foundation’s incoming Executive Director, succeeding Scott Warnock.
- Springwater Committees & Boards — Residents can apply to serve on Township committees and boards for the 2026–2030 term, with applications open until September 30.
- Orr Lake Currents — The Orr Lake Ratepayers Association looks at wetlands, invasive species, the upcoming municipal election and the importance of protecting Orr Lake.
- Ward 1 & 4 Community Update — New AED at Elmvale Ball Park, additional school crossing guard locations, Bike Night, the new Snow Valley Road fire hall and traffic-calming updates, Fort Willow.
- Senior Tiny Times — Township of Tiny’s Senior Speaker Series returns this fall with sessions covering wellness, nature, navigating the health-care system, healthy aging, ageism and downsizing.
- Penetanguishene’s Hometown Heroes — Eight local sports volunteers will be recognized at the 2026 Bob Bald Hometown Heroes Dinner and Silent Auction.
- Springwater Sports Hall of Fame — Meet this year’s local athletes and community sports figures being recognized for their accomplishments and contributions.